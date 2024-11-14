Oregon District restaurant goes back to original fine dining concept

Chef Dana Downs said the change will allow the return of many of the menu favorites that her customers have loved.

Downs rebranded Roost Modern Italian in September “to be more relatable to the Dayton market.”

“Fine dining is not dead, but it’s difficult,” Downs previously said. “We just don’t want to be a celebration place. We want to be a place you can come all the time.”

Downs had said at the time she decided to pivot for several reasons including the change in economic climate.

“We have also heard the comments of the needs for some casual options — so we are in early discussions about offering a casual environment in what has been known as our “Dough Room,”” the release said.

The restaurant is planning to offer free valet parking in the near future.

“We understand the desire to make the Oregon District walkable and safe during the warm weather months. However, the complete closing of Fifth Street and lack of access to close parking and use of a valet took a significant toll on our traffic and business,” the release said.

The change back to Roost will take place over the next few weeks.

“We are hopeful that these changes will help us return to the Roost everyone has known and loved for 13 years,” the release said. “We are also hopeful that there can be some adjustments to that in the future.”

MORE DETAILS

The restaurant, located at 524 E. Fifth St., is open 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Brunch is expected to start in December.

Roost is celebrating 13 years this weekend with a Surf & Turf entree and champagne special.

For more information and updates, visit roostdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@roostmodernitalian) or Instagram (@roostdayton) pages.