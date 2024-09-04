Culina opens in Dayton’s Oregon District with Italian-inspired small plates

“Fine dining is not dead, but it’s difficult,” Downs said. “We just don’t want to be a celebration place. We want to be a place you can come all the time.”

By having Italian-inspired small plates priced between $7 and $24, she hopes her restaurant will be a little more relatable to peoples’ budgets. Downs previously operated Black Rooster Pasta Bar at 2nd Street Market and she said to this day she has had former customers say they want to try Roost, but couldn’t afford it.

The switch to a fine casual service model will allow guests to guide their own dining experience. Servers will get drinks, take orders and bring the food out, but guests will have a server button if they need immediate attention. Servers will still check in and clear plates, but it will be more refined atmosphere.

Downs said she is seeing her younger guests wanting a more relaxed environment where they can get an appetizer and cocktail, then move on to another destination.

“The world is such a different place than it was 13 years ago and so am I. It was really cool to create the menu,” Downs said. “A lot of our travels this year are displayed in this menu.”

Culina is committed to providing “exceptional quality and a chef-driven approach” that focuses on superior ingredients and culinary artistry.

The new menu features a lot of the same Roost flavors, but in a new way. For example, the salsa rosa from the bread dip is now incorporated in the New York Strip Tagliata.

Downs also has Lemon Ricotta Cookies, which were once served at her Kettering restaurant, and Grilled Shrimp Alla Pesto Trapanese that was previously a special. Other favorites that remain on the menu include Frittes, Braided Farmhouse Bread, Wedge Salad, Grilled & Roasted Artichokes, Pacific Aquaculture Stripped Bass and Spaghetti Alla Chitarra Con Pomodoro.

Under the “Piattini” portion of the menu, guests have the option to add piadinis to their meal for $3. Downs described piadinis as “Italian tortillas.” For example, guests can use the piadinis to pick up the Caponata Di Melanese and eat it almost like a taco.

Explore Pizza Bandit kitchen expands inside Yellow Cab Tavern

The restaurant will continue to offer gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan offerings.

Culina is also offering more nonalcoholic options. Any cocktail can be made using Ritual, an alcohol free spirit line. Downs said they will also have a few nonalcoholic specialty cocktails.

“Roost isn’t dead by the way,” Downs said. “Roost could pop up somewhere else.”

MORE DETAILS

Gift cards for Roost will be honored at Culina. The restaurant does not take reservations, but accommodations can be made for groups of eight or more.

Culina is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downs is planning to launch lunch on Sept. 16. The restaurant will then open at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information and updates, visit roostdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@roostmodernitalian) or Instagram (@roostdayton) pages.