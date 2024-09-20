Breaking: Police presence increased after 2 Riverside schools receive bomb threat

Oregon District restaurant reopens today after gas leak in nearby apartment

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

A restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District will reopen this evening after unexpectedly being closed yesterday.

Culina, formerly known as Roost Modern Italian, was closed for dinner service due to a gas leak in an apartment above the restaurant.

Chef Dana Downs said the building was evacuated yesterday, but she was given the “greenlight” to reopen today at 5 p.m.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Culina opens in Dayton’s Oregon District with Italian-inspired small plates

Roost Modern Italian was rebranded to Culina about two weeks ago. The restaurant now features a fine casual service model with Italian-inspired small plates.

The new menu features a lot of the same Roost flavors, but in a new way. For example, the salsa rosa from the bread dip is now incorporated in the New York Strip Tagliata.

Downs also has Lemon Ricotta Cookies, which were once served at her Kettering restaurant, and Grilled Shrimp Alla Pesto Trapanese that was previously a special. Other favorites that remain on the menu include Frittes, Braided Farmhouse Bread, Wedge Salad, Grilled & Roasted Artichokes, Pacific Aquaculture Stripped Bass and Spaghetti Alla Chitarra Con Pomodoro.

ExplorePHOTOS: Take a look inside the Dayton region's newest tapas restaurant

The restaurant still offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Culina is open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information and updates, visit roostdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@roostmodernitalian) or Instagram (@roostdayton) pages.

In Other News
1
Police presence increased after 2 Riverside schools receive bomb threat
2
UD changes freedom of expression policy one year after police arrest...
3
Taste of Dayton is this weekend and there are at least 50 food options...
4
How a weekend Medieval Fair blossomed into today’s Ohio Renaissance...
5
Central State University gets $3 million for Semiconductor Research

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.