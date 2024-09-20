Oregon District restaurant reopens today after gas leak in nearby apartment

Chef Dana Downs said the building was evacuated yesterday, but she was given the “greenlight” to reopen today at 5 p.m.

Roost Modern Italian was rebranded to Culina about two weeks ago. The restaurant now features a fine casual service model with Italian-inspired small plates.

The new menu features a lot of the same Roost flavors, but in a new way. For example, the salsa rosa from the bread dip is now incorporated in the New York Strip Tagliata.

Downs also has Lemon Ricotta Cookies, which were once served at her Kettering restaurant, and Grilled Shrimp Alla Pesto Trapanese that was previously a special. Other favorites that remain on the menu include Frittes, Braided Farmhouse Bread, Wedge Salad, Grilled & Roasted Artichokes, Pacific Aquaculture Stripped Bass and Spaghetti Alla Chitarra Con Pomodoro.

The restaurant still offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Culina is open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information and updates, visit roostdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@roostmodernitalian) or Instagram (@roostdayton) pages.