Oregon District shooting: Remembrance to honor victims, celebrate resilience

A community remembrance this evening will honor the nine victims of the Oregon District shooting and celebrate Dayton’s strength and resilience.
The gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. will feature music, speakers and a dove release, according to a social media post about the event.
Today marks the third anniversary of the mass shooting in the city’s historic Oregon District that claimed the lives of Megan Betts, 22; Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 39; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.
In Other News
1
Biden close to student loan decision as repayment deadline approaches
2
Crews rescue woman from Great Miami River
3
Ohio reports slight dip in COVID cases, hospitalizations
4
UD, WSU, Sinclair all join effort to train semiconductor workers
5
Fairborn schools create assistant superintendent’s job, hiring tonight
About the Author