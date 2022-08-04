Oregon District shooting: Remembrance to honor victims, celebrate resilience

The gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. will feature music, speakers and a dove release, according to a social media post about the event.

Today marks the third anniversary of the mass shooting in the city’s historic Oregon District that claimed the lives of Megan Betts, 22; Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 39; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.