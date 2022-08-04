dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oregon District shooting: Remembrance to honor victims, celebrate resilience

A painting of the nine victims of the Oregon District shooting, is on display in the Oregon District, Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A painting of the nine victims of the Oregon District shooting, is on display in the Oregon District, Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
39 minutes ago

A community remembrance this evening will honor the nine victims of the Oregon District shooting and celebrate Dayton’s strength and resilience.

The gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. will feature music, speakers and a dove release, according to a social media post about the event.

ExplorePHOTOS: Community marks third anniversary of Oregon District shooting

Today marks the third anniversary of the mass shooting in the city’s historic Oregon District that claimed the lives of Megan Betts, 22; Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 39; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.

In Other News
1
Biden close to student loan decision as repayment deadline approaches
2
Crews rescue woman from Great Miami River
3
Ohio reports slight dip in COVID cases, hospitalizations
4
UD, WSU, Sinclair all join effort to train semiconductor workers
5
Fairborn schools create assistant superintendent’s job, hiring tonight

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top