Oregon Historic District’s ‘Grand Holiday Tour of Homes’ returns this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“The tour began with a group of historical preservationist minded neighbors as a fundraiser for the neighborhood, as it continues as such today,” said tour chair Ashley Robison. “In addition to funding for the neighborhood, it was a way for attendees to see all of the remarkable historic homes that were being brought back to life... after the majority were abandoned by the 1970s.”

At the time of the inaugural tour in the 1980s the neighborhood district, previously known in town as “Filth and Wine” (Fifth and Wayne), had an “unfounded negative reputation,” Robinson said. The early tours were also a way to show people that the neighborhood was safe.

Tours will start at Glasshouse Realty, located at 201 E. Sixth St., where guests will check-in and receive a tour book detailing the history and architectural features of each home.

The tour features five homes that were built between 1850-1890.

“Attendees can expect to see much of the original architecture still intact in these homes,” Robison said. “Even as owners through the years have renovated aspects, they have kept the original historical charm, which shines through in the fireplaces, wood flooring, stained glass windows and woodwork throughout each home.”

After the tour is complete, guests are invited to return to Glasshouse Realty, the presenting sponsor, for refreshments.

Robison’s favorite part of the tour is sharing the history of the neighborhood with the community.

“I’m a history buff, so I always enjoy the research on the history of the homes,” Robison said. “It is so interesting finding out who the original pioneers of the land were, how much they purchased the plots for back in the mid 1800s, and what the original homeowners did for a living in Dayton. So many of the original homeowners were inventors and prominent businessmen of the time.”

This tour is the primary fundraiser for the Oregon Historic District Society. Money raised goes towards covering community expenses such as the costs of upkeep in Newcom Park, Oregon District residential street lighting and the street lighting maintenance.

Tours are $25 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit oregondistrict.org/events.