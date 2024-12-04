More than 50 vendors to be at next week’s Holly Days at Dayton Arcade

“It’s such an honor to coordinate Holly Days for the fourth year running,” said Megan Dunn Peters, marketing and community partnerships manager for Cross Street Partners. “From shopping for gifts at local vendor booths to enjoying amazing live entertainment and toasting the holidays with friends and family, there’s nothing like celebrating the holidays at the Dayton Arcade.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Shopping

For the first time in more than 30 years, the North Arcade first-floor concourse will be open to host 12 vendors. Guests will get a sneak peek of the space before it officially opens in early 2025. The North Arcade will be home to first-floor marketplace retail and a 93-room hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn at the Arcade.

More than 30 vendors will be featured in the Rotunda event space and a few others will be in The Tank Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. The Tank will also have a community Lego Build hosted by Brixilated and a cash bar.

Shopping will also be available in Contemporary Dayton’s CoSHOP featuring a selection of items curated by art and book lovers, historians and decor enthusiasts.

Food

If you’re looking for a bite to eat, Gather by Ghostlight and Table 33 will be open inside the Arcade’s complex. Members of the 6888 Kitchen will also be serving food from the Kitchen’s Rotunda entrance.

In addition, there will be food trucks on Fourth Street in front of the event’s entrance.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Entertainment

Live entertainment will be curated by Culture Works featuring local performing arts groups.

Guests can also expect holiday character entertainment from Fairy Godmother Events throughout the three-day event.

Giving back

In coordination with Holly Days, the Dayton Arcade will host a food drive benefiting The Foodbank, a nonprofit organization supporting 124 hunger relief programs in Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties.

Donations, such as canned fruit, jelly, peanut butter and grains, will be accepted in the Rotunda entrance concourse.

“The revival of the Dayton Arcade feels like the heart of our city coming alive again,” said Shane Anderson, owner of Gather by Ghostlight. “This annual Holly Days’ festival is like stepping back into the festive magic of Dayton’s holiday traditions of the past while celebrating all the exciting things ahead. It’s the perfect time to come together, make new memories, and feel the warmth of our community.”

MORE DETAILS

Holly Days, located at 35 W. Fourth St., is free and open to the public. Free parking is available during the event in the Reibold Garage at 25 W. Fifth St.

Organizers have partnered with Five Rivers MetroParks’ “Sunset at the Market” event at 2nd Street Market. There will be a free shuttle service from 5:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 12 between both events with a stop at the Oregon District Garage on Fifth Street. Those that make a purchase at both events can submit a punch card at either location for a chance to wine a prize basket.

For more information, visit arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade’s Facebook (@daytonarcade) or Instagram (@arcadedayton) pages.