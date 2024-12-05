Charcuterie business opens coffee bar inside Maraluna in Oakwood

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We were really lucky that Maraluna moved into here because they were wanting to get someone in this coffee bar space,” Kohlberg said.

The space was previously occupied by Katie Mathews, the owner of Ordinarie Fare, who is opening a new concept in The Silos in downtown Dayton.

“We’re hoping to expand and have our own cafe one day,” Kohlberg said. “We’re slowly following the path that we think is going to lead us towards that.”

A Pretty Picnic was launched in Dec. 2021 after Kreitzer’s friend, Kaitlyn Houchins, had a spread of food at a Halloween party that included charcuterie-type snacks. Kreitzer recalled not seeing anything like it at that time. With a desire to start his own business, Kreitzer and Houchins started offering charcuterie and grazing boards.

Since then, the business has grown.

A Pretty Picnic offered grab-and-go snack boxes, bagels, cookies and more for the last two years at the Oakwood Farmers Market. Now, they will have those same grab-and-go options in addition to coffee.

The owners are using Boston Stoker as their roaster and plan to specialize in specialty lattes. Customers can get drip coffee, cold brew or tea as well.

Current favorites at the coffee bar include the Trail Mix Latte with blackberry, chocolate, almond and praline and the Hazelnut and Toasted Marshmallow Latte with homemade vanilla bean cold foam.

“We’re really trying to make as much of it homemade as we can,” Kohlberg said. “We’re not trying to cut any corners.”

Each snack box includes three cheeses, two meats, a mix of berries, nuts and a homemade jam. They also offer a cheese boat that includes everything in the snack box except the meat.

Other items customers can expect include salads, rotating flavors of sourdough bagels, protein balls made with homemade peanut butter, muffins, oatmeal cream pies and cookies.

“I’m excited to see what this corner looks like in a year from now,” Kohlberg said. “I’m really excited to see how the business grows and what it turns into.”

Kohlberg is operating the business full-time whereas Kreitzer is continuing to work at Costco. Their goal is for Kreitzer to be able to move to a part-time position at Costco in the future.

MORE DETAILS

A Pretty Picnic, located at 2316 Far Hills Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

A grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 where they will offer the “perfect charcuterie bite” to sample and gift card giveaways.

The owners are always looking for a new challenge and encourage people to reach out with ideas. For more information, visit aprettypicnicco.com or the business’s Facebook (@aprettypicnic) or Instagram (@aprettypicnicco) pages.