dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oscar Mayer ham, cheese loaf recalled for possible cross-contamination

Local News
By
11 minutes ago

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer brand ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products because of possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled products are 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.

ExploreRECALLS: Cleaners could contain bacteria, blender blades could come loose

Each recalled loaf bears establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These ham and cheese loaves were produced on Oct. 10, 2022, shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia and then sent to retail stores.

Kraft Heinz said that it discovered that that the ham and cheese loaf was sliced on the same equipment as products that had been under processed without being cleaned in between.

According to the recall, there haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions from eating the recalled products, but the FSIS urged anyone who has bought the products not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them to where they were bought.

In Other News
1
Fairborn land change paves way for TCN Behavioral Health apartments
2
1 dies after pole snaps in single-car crash in Brookville
3
Dayton, county named Ohio’s only World War II Heritage City, one of 19...
4
City, Kettering schools to renew tax-sharing deal on business tax...
5
Sheetz continues local gas station, store, restaurant rollout at...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top