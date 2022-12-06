Oscar Mayer ham, cheese loaf recalled for possible cross-contamination

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer brand ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products because of possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recalled products are 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.
Each recalled loaf bears establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These ham and cheese loaves were produced on Oct. 10, 2022, shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia and then sent to retail stores.
Kraft Heinz said that it discovered that that the ham and cheese loaf was sliced on the same equipment as products that had been under processed without being cleaned in between.
According to the recall, there haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions from eating the recalled products, but the FSIS urged anyone who has bought the products not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them to where they were bought.
About the Author