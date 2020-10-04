OSHP arrests Maryland teen accused of killing 5-year-old sister

A teenager accused of killing his 5-year-old sister in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was arrested Saturday in Ohio after a high-speed chase on Interstate 70.
The pursuit began in the area of U.S. 40 near I-70. Troopers with the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol finally were able to stop the suspect — who they said was a suspect in a homicide — on I-70 just west of I-675 near Fairborn, the patrol said.
Anne Arundel police said a 17-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the death of his half sister Anaya Jannah Abdul. An autopsy completed Sunday determined she died of multiple sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide.
Police found the child’s body after they responded around 8:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena, Md.
The teenager is in custody and is awaiting extradition to Maryland. There were no additional criminal charges filed in Ohio, Anne Arundel police said.
