Troopers net 246 drug arrests, 21 weapons arrests over 3-day span in Ohio

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways we are making an impact in our communities,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, OSHP superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

The OSHP was part of the “6-State Trooper Project” from March 11 to March 13 that also involved Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.