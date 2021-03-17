Troopers net 246 drug arrests, 21 weapons arrests over 3-day span in Ohio

The Ohio State Highway Patrol made 246 drug arrests and 21 illegal weapon arrests over three days as part of a six-state enforcement collaboration.
“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways we are making an impact in our communities,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, OSHP superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”
The OSHP was part of the “6-State Trooper Project” from March 11 to March 13 that also involved Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.
Combined, troopers made 539 drug arrests and 78 illegal weapon arrests, a release said.
In Ohio, from just four arrests troopers seized 129 pounds of marijuana and 200 grams of methamphetamine, the release stated.