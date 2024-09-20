Our reporter took a Barre Bounce class at Space Three in Dayton: Here’s what she learned

What is Barre Bounce?

Barre Bounce is a full body workout designed to tone your body, increase circulation, balance and endurance. It’s a combination of yoga, Pilates, dance, strength and cardio with participants using a trampoline throughout the 45-minute class, said Lisa Gillies, studio manager and instructor of Barre Bounce at Space Three.

She said this class is low impact, especially with the use of the trampoline. Each trampoline has a ballet barre attached to activate the lower body and core for stability.

“With this Barre Bounce the lymphatic system is really what you’re hitting, so it’s like the endorphins just rush. If you weren’t in a good mood and you start bouncing even for just a minute a day... it makes you feel happy,” Gillies said. “I think physically you feel like you’ve accomplished a lot after doing that.”

What does a class look like?

I know I did when I took the class — offered at 6 and 7 a.m. every other Thursday.

We started class with a warmup of high knees and jumping jacks to help us find our balance on the trampoline. We then went into planks, mountain climbers and leg lifts with our arms holding us up on the side of the trampoline. We even laid on our backs on the trampoline to do a variation of bicycle crunches. This was working our upper body and core and was followed by an arm section.

Gillies told us to get light weights and I thought I had light weights, but honestly I could have gone for the three pound weights instead of the five pound weights. We did tons of lunges around the trampoline using dumbbells before heading into a leg section. I haven’t had my calves burn that bad in a long time. During legs is when Gillies added some cardio into the workout.

We ended with isometric movements and core work.

Feeling accomplished

When you’re in class you’re paying attention to what you’re supposed to be doing next, so you don’t really wrap your head around what you’ve accomplished until you finish. I was impressed with how much we completed in 45 minutes.

I felt the workout mostly in my legs, arms and upper body.

Gillies said her favorite part of instructing the class is seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces and the sweat that’s dripping off of them.

“I know they’re getting a good workout,” Gillies said. “I know they’re feeling good and people are excited when they come into class.”

Building a community

Space Three opened in Nov. 2019 and Barre Bounce was added in 2020.

Other classes offered include:

Axel (a full-body strength training class using an axle bar that’s smaller and lighter than a typical Olympic bar)

Barre Suspension (uses the TRX suspension system)

BootyBarre (body-weight and free-weight exercises on and off the ballet barre)

Bootcamp (a high intensity bootcamp style class using slam balls, kettlebells, resistance bands and the TRX suspension system)

Power Lift (a high intensity weight lifting class)

SWERK (a hip-hop dance fitness class)

Tone & Stretch (a core focused class with slow controlled movements to tone, sculpt and strengthen your muscles while increasing your flexibility and decreasing muscle tension)

TRX (a suspension training workout)

Gillies said all classes can be modified.

“When people come in here everybody is so friendly and welcoming. We’re going to get you set up regardless of where you’re at,” Gillies said.

The hardest part is making the appointment and showing up to the class. Once you’re at the studio, you will feel at home.

Barre Bounce classes are limited to eight participants and typically fill up, so booking ahead is a must. If you’ve never been to the studio before, Space Three offers a free trial class, in addition to single class drop ins, class passes and memberships.

Space Three is located at 39 S. St. Clair St. Street parking is available and meters only need to be used between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, visit spacethreedayton.com or the gym’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@spacethreedayton).

