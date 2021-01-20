OUR VIEW: There is no time for partisan games. Real unity needed with Biden administration.

As his administration begins today, we call upon our local lawmakers — U.S. representatives Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Warren Davidson (R-Troy), Mike Turner (R-Dayton) and Steve Chabot (R-Westwood) and U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown — to hold Biden to his promises and unite with him for the betterment of Ohioans.

Unity does not mean Republicans should walk in lock step with Biden and other Democrats or vice versa.

Our nation is strengthened by debate, dissension and different points of views. Still, obstruction for obstruction’s sake would be a destructive cause during a pivotal moment.

We do not have time for civil war in the form of partisan games.

Real people are dying. Real people are suffering.

Ohioans and other Americans are dealing with the grim realities of a global pandemic. In a year’s time, COVID-19 has claimed 400,000 lives in the United States. That includes more than 10,000 Ohioans.

The pandemic left millions without work and millions hungry, among them children who have fallen behind in their education.

The vaccines are here, but there is much work to get them in arms.

Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

There are key cabinet roles that need to be filled to keep Americans safe, educated and healthy.

This says nothing of the multitude of other issues Ohioans faced before the pandemic: addiction, income and health care inequalities, health care, infrastructure, attracting and strengthening businesses, education reform, etc.

Those issues did not simply vanish. Ohio lawmakers need to press for solutions with the help of this new administration.

We very much need the unity U.S. representatives Jordan, Davidson and others have called for, but there also must be accountability.

There can be no real healing without restorative accountability.

Those directly and indirectly responsible for the disgraceful Capitol riot that assaulted our nation’s spirit must face justice.

Our representatives should ensure that happens by putting the good of the country above partisan politics.

This is a sad chapter in our history, but every chapter has an ending. America has proven as much over and over in the 244 years since the Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

Unity won’t come without work.

Unity will not come without truth.

Unity will not come if we do not truly want it.