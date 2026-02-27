Outage impacting water bill payments could be resolved Monday, county officials say

Montgomery County Environmental Services has been accepting in-person cash, check and credit or debit card payments for water and sewer bills, permits and hydrant deposits.

“We understand that this incident is causing frustration to those who pay their bills over the phone or online. We have taken several proactive steps to support residents and customers who pay their bills by phone or online and to minimize disruption,” said Montgomery County Environmental Services Public Information Officer Randi Dillon.

After the anticipated restoration next week, county officials said a small portion of their 87,000 customers may continue to be impacted, as the auto-payment option won’t be available until late March.

A letter from Montgomery County Environmental Services was sent out to less than 1,400 users enrolled in the auto-pay function, letting them know that customers enrolled in AutoPay will not incur late fees during the outage if their payments fail to process.

Those customers will have a 30-day extension on their accounts to resubmit payment before March 27.

Payments can be made by mail or in person at 1850 Spaulding Road. The cashier’s office will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate customers who are unable to visit during regular office hours.

Payments can also be delivered to one of the county’s several drop boxes. Locations include the Montgomery County Water Services, Montgomery County Administration Building, Centerville Government Center, Harrison Township Government Center, or Moraine Government Center.

Residents with questions can also call the customer service line at 937-781-2688.