Outdoor events business sought in historic Springboro area near Ohio 741

Massey now wants to rezone 1.3 acres from residential to business. That change would expand property uses to include private clubs, fraternal organizations, community groups, bars or taverns and restaurants, including those with drive-through service, city records show.

“It’s one of the largest properties in our historic district,” Springboro Planner Dan Boron said during a public hearing before Springboro City Council Thursday night.

Owner Doug Massey said the site is being considered a place for events such as family gatherings and small weddings.

“It’s got a lot of potential for enhancing downtown Springboro,” Massey said.

Nearby residents and city council members had questions about safety, parking and how any nuisance complaints would be handled, among other issues.

The city’s planning commission voted to recommend the zoning change. Council is expected to vote on the rezoning at a future meeting.

The zoning change is consistent with a city plan adopted in 2022 that “recommends a mix of uses to ensure a lively interactive district including residential, service, and retail.”

The property has two structures the city included in a 1997 list for the Ohio Historic Inventory, which was used in deciding Springboro Historic District boundaries to protect certain sites, city records show.

A shed built in the mid-1800s is a “contributing structure” to the historic district. However, a barn built around that same time, but converted into a residence in the 1980s is not, Springboro records state.