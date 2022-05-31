Over 2.1K without power after equipment fault; Electricity to be restored shortly

More than 1,200 households are without power in the area, with the vast majority of the outages in Montgomery County, according to the AES outage map.
As of 8:50 p.m., 1,171 power customers were without power in Montgomery County, but by 9:35 p.m. that number rose to 2,210.
AES Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel said that the outage was due to a fault in a piece of equipment and crews were able to isolate the outage.
She said that power would shortly be restored.
Outage numbers are as follows, according to the AES outage map, as of 9:35 p.m.:
- Montgomery County: 2,120
- Greene County: 50
- Champaign County: 1
- Miami County: 1
