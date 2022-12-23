dayton-daily-news logo
Over 1,500 without power in Kettering area as winter storm blows in

Local News
54 minutes ago

Over 1,500 power customers are in the dark as a winter storm pushes into the area.

According to the AES outage map, the majority of the customers are in a single large outage in the Kettering area.

More outages may occur overnight, though, as high winds and falling snow could knock down tree limbs.

The following are outage totals as of 10:51 p.m. on Thursday, by county, according to the AES and Duke Energy outage maps.

  • Montgomery: 1587
  • Butler: 1

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

