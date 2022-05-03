BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on local races and issues
Over 1.7K without power as storms roll through area

ajc.com

Over 1,700 households are without power in the area this evening as storms roll through the Miami Valley.

Earlier in the day, storms in Hamilton caused major outages, and over 1,500 were without power around 5:30 p.m. in the Troy area.

As of 5:50 p.m., the number of outages are as follows, according to outage maps from AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.

  • Miami: 1529
  • Greene: 133
  • Montgomery: 120
  • Butler: 3
  • Warren: 2
  • Clark: Less than 5

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

