Over 400 without power after line of thunderstorms this afternoon

More than 400 customers are without power in the area after a line of thunderstorms rolled through the area this afternoon.
At around 5:30 p.m., most of the outages were in Greene and Montgomery counties, which each had over 200 customers in the dark, according to the outage maps from AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.
The AES map listed an estimated restoration time in Greene County of 7 p.m., and in Montgomery County of 1 a.m. Thursday.
AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said that the large outages were due to storm damage, with wind knocking down trees onto power lines. She said that crews are still investigating the cause of the outage in Montgomery County, however, so there is no actual estimated time for power to be restored.
The following are the numbers of outages, by county, as of 5:35 p.m.:
- Greene County: 227
- Montgomery County: 209
- Miami County: 4
- Warren County: 3
