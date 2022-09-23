OVI checkpoint tonight in Greene County

A sobriety checkpoint is tonight on Colonel Glenn Highway in Xenia.
The OVI checkpoint will be from 8 to 10 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
In addition to the checkpoint, there will be nearby patrols to combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, the patrol said.
State law requires law enforcement to announce OVI checkpoint times and locations ahead of time.
