Owner of new local pharmacy: Opening beside grocery store ‘worked out perfectly’

Dot's Pharmacy in Centerville held it's ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. The pharmacy is located next to the Dot's Market at 101 E. Alex Bell Road. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Dot's Pharmacy in Centerville held it's ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. The pharmacy is located next to the Dot's Market at 101 E. Alex Bell Road. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
33 minutes ago
The owner of a new, independent, family-owned pharmacy in Montgomery County say it offers enough to outlast its big-name competition.

“Some of your major chains are closing a lot of locations in this area (and) it’s kind of created a pharmacy desert,” said Dot’s Pharmacy owner Kyle Fields Tuesday at the grand opening ceremony for the business at 101 East Alex Bell Road. “So I wanted to open up a pharmacy while I had the opportunity to with the right place, the right partners (and) right landlord.”

He found that space next to Dot’s Market, whose owner, Nick Moshos, previously said his grocery store had the space available and its customers ”have always wanted a pharmacy.”

Dot’s Pharmacy moved into a 2,000-square-foot space next to 27,000-square-foot Dot’s Market earlier this year, but wasn’t fully operational and accepting all insurances until early November. The pharmacy is accessible both from the street and from the grocery store’s produce department.

Fields also owns Waynesville Pharmacy, which has served that community for more than 35 years.

Dot’s Pharmacy offers prescription medication and over-the-counter medication and sells medical supplies and devices, he said. The business also offers free delivery, curbside pickup, medication synchronization, immunizations, vaccinations and pharmacist consultations.

The pharmacy also accepts all insurances and offers a price matching program, said Fields, who added there’s “definitely a customer service gap” in the pharmacy industry right now.

“A lot of people are very displeased with some of their pharmacies they’ve been going to,” he said. “Pharmacies (are) struggling a little bit right now for one reason or another, but ... we know that we can provide the service that’s required and needed and definitely wanted in this community.”

Dot’s Pharmacy said it provides “personalized care and convenience that large national chains can’t match.”

It is offering a transfer incentive to celebrate its grand opening: 10,000 Dot’s Market Rewards points for every new patient profile, which is equal to $20 off a future grocery purchase.

Fields said he wouldn’t have opened a new pharmacy just anywhere.

“The fact that it was next to a grocery store, which has always been kind of my dream, we know that that model works,” he said. “And the fact that it was an independent grocery store and the space that was available ... it worked out perfectly.”

