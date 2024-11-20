Centerville’s first collaborative workspace to debut in city’s uptown

The business, which said it’s designed to provide flexible space for businesses, entrepreneurs and creatives, will offer monthly networking and business-related workshops, virtual mail, 24/7 security, virtual offices and mailing addresses.

“We also can convert the main space into an open space for small venue events on the weekend,” said Danielle Fritz, who will operate the business as community manager. “We are on the smaller side of coworking spaces, but feel we have a lot to offer.”

Fritz, formerly the COO of Centerville Coin & Jewelry Connection, said that more-than-five-decades-old business, which is owned by her mother, Shirley will remain open in a portion of the building. It will continue to appraise coins and jewelry, create customer jewelry, repair jewelry, buy gold and silver bullion and liquidate estates and collections.

Fritz said she and her family had discussed using one of their buildings to open a coworking business prior to 2020.

“We were done doing the retail model and the numbers showed that the appraisals and liquidations is where we should be as a business,” Fritz said. “Because of COVID, and a death in the family, those plans were put off until now.”

The family owned two buildings, a warehouse on Skeeter Lane and the Franklin Street storefront. This summer, they sold the former to pay off the mortgage on and repair the latter.

“One main reason to keep the Franklin Street location is we just don’t need all this space to operate, but a big part of the building was already built out for our type of business,” Fritz said. “We decided a coworking space would fulfil our businesses needs and a dream of helping others in their pursuits and want to give them the space to grow.”

A few additions remains to complete 38 West Workspace, including installing a porch on the back of the building in the late spring. “It will be a perfect outdoor space to network or have small celebratory gatherings,” she said.

New cabinets and amenities are slated to be installed in the kitchenette area this summer, Fritz said.

“Because we are 100% women-owned, we hope to attract other women entrepreneurs who are looking to either bridge a career, want to return to the workforce or just need a collective of other like-minded entrepreneurs who don’t want to be working from a bedroom or their kitchen tables,” she said.