Ownership succession revealed for Dayton marketing firm

The sale is effective immediately, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Bowman and Michael will acquire the agency while Kahn and Ohlmann continue to work for the company and serve as members of its board.

The daughters of former advertising executive Walter Ohlmann, Kahn will remain as vice president/media services and board chair, while Ohlmann will remain as executive vice president.

“We could not be more excited about the future of the Ohlmann Group under David and Jenny’s leadership,” Linda Kahn said in a statement. “We are confident they are the right leaders to carry on our rich heritage of serving clients around the country.”

Both Bowman and Michael are familiar faces in Dayton.

Bowman has served as president of the firm for 14 years. Michael is a Dayton-area marketing executive with experience in branding, advertising, strategic planning and team development. She has served with CareSource and Vivial, among other businesses.

In its 75th year, the Ohlmann Group serves clients across the country and is headquartered in downtown Dayton.