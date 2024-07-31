BreakingNews
Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect deadly Salem Avenue shooting

Oxford woman killed after car crashes into semi in Preble County

News
By
59 minutes ago
X

An Oxford woman died early Wednesday after she crashed into semitrailer and was ejected from her car in a crash that closed U.S. 127 for hours.

Taylor Hicks, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 127 just south of Camden College Corner Road.

Hicks was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion south on U.S. 127 when her car went left of center and hit a semi’s trailer.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, man, was not injured in the crash.

Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS, Gasper Twp. Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted deputies at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
Getting creative: New Fitton Center location at Liberty Center aims to...
2
Goal of Highway to Help: Assist those in need during the holidays
3
Cottrel: Clark County basket maker earns national attention
4
Springfield Italian eatery will move to downtown Urbana
5
‘One Special Game’ at Luke Kennard camp teaches more than hardwood...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top