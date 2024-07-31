Oxford woman killed after car crashes into semi in Preble County

The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 127 just south of Camden College Corner Road.

Hicks was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion south on U.S. 127 when her car went left of center and hit a semi’s trailer.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, man, was not injured in the crash.

Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS, Gasper Twp. Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted deputies at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.