Pair charged after Uber driver’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Harrison Twp.

On Dec. 9, an Uber driver reported an aggravated robbery in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive.

The driver picked up two men, later identified as Kinney and Barker, at the Verizon store at 7070 Miller Lane in Butler Twp. to take them to Camargo Drive in Harrison Twp.

Once at the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex, the men gave the driver instructions to drop them off before the listed address, according to court documents.

When they arrived, one of the men sitting behind the driver said he dropped something under the seat.

The driver got out of the vehicle to help him look under the seat.

“While (the driver) was doing this, the male entered the driver seat and began driving,” an affidavit read. “(The driver) put (their) foot into the rear seat in an attempt to get into the car.”

The other passenger pulled out a pistol and threatened to “pop a cap” if the Uber driver didn’t move, according to court records.

The driver was able to get their phone from the vehicle before getting out and then called 911.

Their vehicle was tracked to a shed behind a duplex in the 700 block of McCleary Avenue in Dayton.

A vehicle parked at the Verizon on Miller Lane was traced to a third man who took Barker and Kinney to the store.

The man told investigators Barker and Kinney were “acting weird” during the drive to Verizon and he told them to “not be on any ‘dumb (expletive),’” according to court records.

The man and two others ordered Barker and Kinney an Uber because they reportedly had a bad feeling.

He contacted Barker the next day and Barker admitted over the phone to robbing the Uber driver, according to court records.

The man described Barker and Kinney’s clothes on the day of the robbery, which matched the clothing worn by two men entering the Verizon store.

Social media evidence showed the clothing belonged to Kinney and Barker, according to court records.

Warrants were issued for their arrests on Dec. 29.