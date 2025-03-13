Parents upset about Springboro schools’ handling of knife, threat on bus

Parents say they want the student involved not tl return to the classroom or bus.

Principal Terrah Hunter alerted parents of students who were on the bus March 7 when a student made a threat before departing from the school at 1695 Main St., behind the high school campus. Parents also were notified Monday as a follow-up about the incident, said Bryce Blanton, district communications coordinator. Also, he said school officials have spent considerable time speaking individually with families to answer questions, explain school policies and address concerns.

District officials said they cannot share specific disciplinary action due to student privacy laws and declined to release information regarding the nature of the threat, whether a weapon was involved and the age and grade level of the student, citing the ongoing investigation.

However, parents said the student was a second-grader and that several children on the bus saw him pull what appeared to be a pocket knife from his backpack and threaten to kill his teacher and everyone on the bus. The boy’s seatmate immediately reported it to the bus driver and the student was removed from the bus.

Sartin, whose daughter was not on the bus, is a classmate of the student accused of making the threat.

“My daughter has developed anxiety and is afraid to go to school,” she said. “She’s scared he’s going to hurt her teacher, her classmates and friends.”

Megan Gillett, whose daughter also is in the class, said the boy punched her daughter in the stomach so hard she lost her breath but she was not notified until weeks later, after the bus incident.

Marcella Helbling, whose son is in the class, said she does not believe that her child’s safety is more important to the district than protecting its image.

After the three mothers spoke, board President Lisa Babb thanked them for coming to the meeting and sharing their concerns.

“I just want to let you know we hear you,” she said. “Not commenting does not mean it is not being investigated or looked at.”

A fourth parent, Kelley Culley, also wanted to address the board but was told she could not because she did not register at least two days in advance to speak on a matter not listed on the meeting agenda.

Outside the meeting, the parents said they should have been notified of the threat because the boy had a knife in his backpack on school property.

The parents said their children have told them the boy has made other threats against classmates, using pens or scissors he keeps in his pockets. They want him removed from the classroom and bus.

Culley said she instructed her daughter, a second-grader who saw the knife on the bus, to immediately let her know if she sees the boy on the bus so she can give her a ride to and from school.

“My child will not be on the bus with this student,” she said.

Blanton said the district is unable to comment on specific student records or disciplinary action due to student privacy laws.

“However, we can share that Springboro Schools follows a structured process to support students with behavioral needs. This includes interventions, individualized support plans, and, when appropriate, environments tailored to a student’s specific needs,” he said.

When addressing student discipline, the district follows guidelines in the student code of conduct.

“These decisions are made on a case-by-case basis while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all students,” Blanton said.