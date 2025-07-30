Parole board recommends Ryan Widmer remains in prison for wife’s drowning

The parole board’s preliminary recommendation is for Widmer to remain in prison until 2030, an ODRC spokesperson said. A quality assurance review must take place before the decision is finalized. The process can take up to two weeks.

In 2011, Widmer was sentenced to 15 years to life in the death of his wife, 24-year-old Sarah Widmer.

Ryan Widmer reportedly found her drowned in a bathtub at their Hamilton Twp. home on Aug. 11, 2008.

He claimed she fell asleep in the tub and drowned.

Prosecutors argued Ryan Widmer tried to drown his wife, but his defense claimed the bruises on Sarah Widmer were from his attempts to revive her.

He was found guilty of murder and not guilty of aggravated murder following a trial in 2009. However, he was given a new trial after Judge Neal Bronson determined experiments conducted by jurors violated his right to a fair trial.

Jurors reportedly bathed and then timed to see how long it took to dry. When first responders arrived at the Widmers’ home, only Sarah Widmer’s hair was damp and no wet towels were found.

A second trial in May 2010 ended with a hung jury.

Ryan Widmer was found guilty of murder following a third trial in February 2011.

Two of his attempts to appeal the conviction have been denied by the 12th District Court of Appeals in Middletown.