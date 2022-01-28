Partnership to make more COVID rapid tests available to Ohioans

“We need all-hands on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “At a time when too many people cannot access COVID-19 testing, we are proud to bring together partners from across society to empower Americans with the support and information they need to keep themselves safe and healthy.”

Earlier this month ODH announced it was prioritizing testing supplies for schools, college and universities as the demand for COVID-19 testing soared in Ohio and across the U.S.

The state order 1.2 million proctored testing kits for January, but more than 800,000 were delayed by the manufacturer. Ohio decided to focus testing supplies on schools to help keeps students, teachers and staff in school and pause shipments to other community partners.

“Ongoing access to these tests helps ensure students and teachers can remain in the classroom,” read a media release issued earlier this month. “Because schools are experiencing significant new demand for tests as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, the state is temporarily adjusting its allocation strategy to ensure schools receive an adequate supply.”

Once supplies stabilize, Ohio plans to resume shipments to other partners.