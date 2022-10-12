Parts of Wright-Patterson Area B plan 12-hour power outage Thursday

“The exercise will separate the installation from commercial power and test how well critical missions can perform utilizing backup power resources,” Dustin Hoehn, 88th Civil Engineer Group energy manager, said in the base announcement. “It helps to determine critical energy requirements, validate continuity of operations plans and identify infrastructure interdependencies. Exercising these procedures during a planned event helps the base be better prepared for real world situations.”

Wright-Patterson said it was one of six Air Force bases to conduct such an exercise last year.

The first event for the installation occurred on Area A and “allowed the base to capture data and discover vulnerabilities to be better prepared for a real-world power outage,” the base said.

“We did identify numerous mission and infrastructure gaps through the planning and execution phases of the exercise. Items identified were related to backup generation, HVAC, access control, fire suppression and communications,” Hoehn said.