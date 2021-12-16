dayton-daily-news logo
Passer-by extinguishes truck fire, helps driver to safety after crash

Local News
By Daniel Susco
15 minutes ago

A passer-by helped a driver to safety and extinguished a truck fire after the driver crashed into the back of a semi trailer Wednesday evening in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street on a reported crash and a vehicle on fire at 6:20 p.m.

On arrival, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a white box truck with heavy damage to its front end in the intersection.

After investigation, police said the box truck had been traveling east on Needmore Road and crashed into the back of a semi trailer. The semi traveled a few blocks east and stopped to wait for police.

Meanwhile, the box truck caught on fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passer-by saw the crashed box truck and stopped to help, removing the driver from the truck by breaking the driver door window, escorting the drive to safety, and putting out the fire.

The box truck driver suffered minor injuries and refused a transport to the hospital. The semi driver was not injured.

Deputies said the box truck driver was found to be under influence, but they refused all tests. The driver was cited for OVI and released to family, police said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

