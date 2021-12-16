Passer-by extinguishes truck fire, helps driver to safety after crash

According to the sheriff’s office, a passer-by saw the crashed box truck and stopped to help, removing the driver from the truck by breaking the driver door window, escorting the drive to safety, and putting out the fire.

The box truck driver suffered minor injuries and refused a transport to the hospital. The semi driver was not injured.

Deputies said the box truck driver was found to be under influence, but they refused all tests. The driver was cited for OVI and released to family, police said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.