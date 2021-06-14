Passerby finds woman deceased in car in Piqua

A passerby found the woman, identified as 61-year-old Jeanine Andres, around 9:30 a.m. in the driver’s seat of a car in a remote area of a parking lot in the 900 block of East Ash Street between Cracker Barrel and the Baymont by Wyndham hotel, said Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.

“There was no obvious signs of trauma … no indication of foul play,” Grove said.