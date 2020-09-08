Patrol reports 10 fatalities over Labor Day weekend

That number is the lowest in the last three years, and is less than half the number of fatalities in 2017, which was 24, according to patrol data.

Troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions during the reporting period from midnight Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a release.