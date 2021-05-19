Paul Mooney, legendary comedian with ties to Dave Chappelle, dead at 79

Mooney’s partnership with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor’s death in 2005. He detailed their collaboration in his 2007 memoir “Black is the New White.”

As a head writer on “In Living Color,” he created and shaped the character of Homey D. Clown, memorably portrayed by Damon Wayans. He also wrote for “Saturday Night Live” (the iconic 1975 interview sketch between Pryor and Chevy Chase) as well as classic sitcoms “Good Times” and “Sanford and Son.” He also played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on “Chappelle’s Show.” His 2012 TV special “The Godfather of Comedy” is also notable for its hilariously bold, envelope-pushing, no-holds-barred pop culture perspectives.