Paul Mooney, legendary comedian with ties to Dave Chappelle, dead at 79

Paul Mooney, whose racy, controversial and thought-provoking style of stand-up comedy made him an ideal collaborator with Richard Pryor and a striking influence for Dave Chappelle, has died. He was 79.
Mooney’s partnership with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor’s death in 2005. He detailed their collaboration in his 2007 memoir “Black is the New White.”
As a head writer on “In Living Color,” he created and shaped the character of Homey D. Clown, memorably portrayed by Damon Wayans. He also wrote for “Saturday Night Live” (the iconic 1975 interview sketch between Pryor and Chevy Chase) as well as classic sitcoms “Good Times” and “Sanford and Son.” He also played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on “Chappelle’s Show.” His 2012 TV special “The Godfather of Comedy” is also notable for its hilariously bold, envelope-pushing, no-holds-barred pop culture perspectives.
Mooney performed around the local comedy circuit over the years at such venues as Jokers Comedy Cafe and Dayton Funny Bone. In February 2017, he was honored at the Schuster Center with a tribute featuring actor and comedian Eddie Griffin among others. During the All-Star LOL Comedy Tour event, a proclamation from the City of Dayton was presented in honor of his lifetime achievement in comedy. Tour promoter Gerald Belle said Mooney was deserving of a declaration of “Paul Mooney Day” from Nan Whaley, mayor of Dayton.
“Pretty much all of the (comic) legends have died off,” Belle said. “(Mooney) is one of the last ones.”