Payroll Project: State of Ohio employees’ annual pay up

The average gross pay for state employees also went up from $64,940 in 2022 to $67,399 in 2023.

All ten of the highest paid state employees in 2023 were employees of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Psychiatrists accounted for eight of the ten highest paid employees.

It is important to note that employees such as physicians and psychiatrists receive both “On Duty” and “On-Call” pay. “On Duty” pay is paid to those who are required to stay onsite for time outside their normal scheduled hours. “On-Call” pay is paid to those who are required to be ready and available to work during off-hours.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

The highest paid state employees in 2023 were:

1. Florence V. Kimbo, psychiatrist: $473,971

2. John Mark Hamill, psychiatrist: $459,905

3. Jyoti Aneja, psychiatrist: $445,494

4. Timothy J. Kantz, psychiatrist: $427,255

5. Robert Acree Campbell, psychiatrist: $415,164

6. Zinovi Goubar, physician administrator: $394,170

7. Peter C. Iversen, psychiatrist: $391,702

8. Abas M. Jama, psychiatrist: $389,344

9. Ramalingam Selvarajah, physician specialist $387,348

10. Przemyslaw Kapalczynski, psychiatrist: $376,895