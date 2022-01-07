Peaceful protest held downtown to bring awareness to genocidal violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

On Dec. 12, the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) issued the following denunciation, “The UNJHRO condemns the murder of an officer of FARDC on 12.09.2021 in Lweba, near Baraka, South Kivu. The UNJHRO learned that this officer in civilian clothes was taken from an ambulance by a crowd and lynched because of his ethnicity.”

Since 2017, the Banyamulenge population has been the target of attacks by militias, such as Mai-Mai and RED-Tabara, with the intent to forcibly remove them from their villages, according to a joint open letter of concern published by Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention.

Gikundiro said the goal of Friday’s protest is to capture the attention of local, national and international government entities in order to bring stabilization to the area an end to the ongoing violence, which is fueled by ethnic discrimination and has led to the displacement of thousands of civilians.

“They are refugees in their own country right now,” she said. “That’s why we’re doing this demonstration because it’s getting worse.”

Gikundiro said a church service to honor Kaminzobe will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Apex Church, 5200 Far Hills Ave.

To learn more about this ongoing issue, visit www.mahoropa.org. Gikundiro said people interested in helping Banyamulenge individuals and families displaced by the ongoing violence can donate through the Mahoro Peace Association.