Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on US 35 in Beavercreek Twp

Around 9:46 p.m. July 1, a 74-year-old Kettering man was driving a Kia Sedona in the right lane of U.S. 35 west near the Trebein Road intersection when he hit a pedestrian, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking in the road at the time of the incident, according to a press release. He died from injuries at the scene.