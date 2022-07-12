dayton-daily-news logo
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on US 35 in Beavercreek Twp

A man died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while he was walking on U.S. west in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month.

Around 9:46 p.m. July 1, a 74-year-old Kettering man was driving a Kia Sedona in the right lane of U.S. 35 west near the Trebein Road intersection when he hit a pedestrian, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreOhio reports decrease in deadly crashes over Fourth of July weekend

The pedestrian was walking in the road at the time of the incident, according to a press release. He died from injuries at the scene.

His identity will be released once next of kin has been notified. A crash report listed the pedestrian as a 31-year-old man.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 35 west for approximately three hours.

In addition to OSHP, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department and Ohio Department of Transportation also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

