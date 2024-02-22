Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Montgomery County

Crews are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 5:39 a.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Dog Leg Road near the border of Clayton and Harrison Twp.

Additional details, including if anyone was injured, was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

