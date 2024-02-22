Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Montgomery County

Crews are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Montgomery County Thursday morning.
The crash was reported at 5:39 a.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Dog Leg Road near the border of Clayton and Harrison Twp.
Additional details, including if anyone was injured, was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
In Other News
1
New Dayton superintendent looking forward to challenges
2
Centerville sets rates for new Benham’s Grove event center ahead of...
3
Experience the world of typewriters at TB Writers Plus in Dayton
4
New kids, baby clothing store opens in Huber Heights
5
Recent measles case likely connected to previous Montgomery County case
About the Author