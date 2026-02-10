Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Medics transported a pedestrian to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Monday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received multiple calls about a pedestrian strike around 4:43 p.m. near the North Main Street and Elm Hill Drive intersection.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and found the pedestrian, vehicle that hit him and multiple witnesses.
Harrison Twp. medics transported the pedestrian to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
