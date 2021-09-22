Peerless joint venture wins $9 million contract to support nuclear weapons arsenal

The joint venture of a Beavercreek and a Fairborn company is celebrating a $9.2 million contract to support the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.
The SierTeK-Peerless Joint Venture (SPJV) won the five-year contract to provide enduring stockpile management support to the weapons center to help maintain the nation’s nuclear stockpile, the joint venture said in a release Wednesday.
The companies that comprise the joint venture — Beavercreek-based SierTeK, Ltd. and Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies Corp. — will provide engineering, analysis, management and technical support services at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, with a focus on cruise missile weapon systems and life extension efforts for the W80-4 nuclear warhead, the businesses said.
“Peerless and SPJV have track record of success in this area, and we’re pleased the government is once again trusting us to work on these important national security programs,” Julie Clark, Peerless senior vice president for business analytics, said in the joint venture’s announcement.
The W80 warhead, designed for use in cruise missiles, was first deployed in 1981.
With more than 240 employees, SierTeK is the region’s third largest veteran-owned small business and is the managing partner of SPJV.
Peerless serves as the mentor partner for the joint venture, with more than 500 employees nationwide, serving Department of Defense and other government customers in 26 states.