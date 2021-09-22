Peerless joint venture wins $9 million contract to support nuclear weapons arsenal

The SierTeK-Peerless Joint Venture (SPJV) won the five-year contract to provide enduring stockpile management support to the weapons center to help maintain the nation’s nuclear stockpile, the joint venture said in a release Wednesday.

The companies that comprise the joint venture — Beavercreek-based SierTeK, Ltd. and Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies Corp. — will provide engineering, analysis, management and technical support services at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, with a focus on cruise missile weapon systems and life extension efforts for the W80-4 nuclear warhead, the businesses said.