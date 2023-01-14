dayton-daily-news logo
Person reports being shot in the leg Saturday morning in Oregon District

Local News
50 minutes ago

A person was shot in the leg in Dayton Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A call came in reporting a person being shot in the leg at the 400 block of East 5th Street — in Dayton’s Oregon District — at 2:30 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

An incident report indicated someone was running and that someone else heard “rapid fire four to five gunshot” noises.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

No suspects are known yet, dispatch said.

Additional information is not yet available.

The shooting is under investigation.

