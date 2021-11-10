Pet supply store coming to Xenia shopping center

A Kentucky-based pet supply store will open a new location in Xenia next year, offering pet food, supplies and treats, as well as grooming stations and obedience training.
Feeders Pet Supply will be located at 1872 Progress Drive in Xenia, at the end of the West Park Square shopping center next to the New China restaurant.
The 6,000-square-foot store will have over 10,000 items and offer 50 brands of dog and cat food, in addition to fish, small animal, and reptile departments. The store will also have three private self-serve pet wash bays, and offer obedience training, wellness clinics, same-day home delivery and curbside or in-store pick up.
Operating out of Louisville, Feeders Pet Supply has 50 locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, recently opening a location in Fairborn on Nov. 3. The Fairborn store also offers pet food and supplies as well as self-serve pet washes and a grooming salon.
“Households with pets increased by 70% in 2020,” said representative Amanda Lambert. “With this surge comes the need for a neighborhood store where the pet and parent can shop. Since 1959, we’ve been named as one of the best places to shop for pet food and supplies.”
BC Wood Properties, which owns West Park Square, announced on Facebook that the shopping center anchored by Kroger and Rural King has gone from 69% to 90% leased over the past 16 months, though a few small shop spaces remain.
The Feeders Pet Supply store is expected to open in early 2022.
