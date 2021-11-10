Pet supply store coming to Xenia shopping center

Feeders Pet Supply will be located at 1872 Progress Drive in Xenia, at the end of the West Park Square shopping center next to the New China restaurant.

The 6,000-square-foot store will have over 10,000 items and offer 50 brands of dog and cat food, in addition to fish, small animal, and reptile departments. The store will also have three private self-serve pet wash bays, and offer obedience training, wellness clinics, same-day home delivery and curbside or in-store pick up.