Petition denied for Huber Heights to annex part of Bethel Twp

After the vote, Miller said he couldn’t comment on an appeal or any other response to the vote until speaking with his clients.

The commissioners heard from four people, including one who lives in Huber Heights, stating opposition to the annexation for various reasons. Among them was the impact of continuing development on the Bethel Local Schools and concerns about more growth on the city’s infrastructure.

Township resident Beth Houston said following the vote that residents appreciated the commissioners “considering the quality of life and what happens in Bethel.”

The city of Huber Heights Council voted recently to approve a statement that it could provide required services to the property if the annexation eventually is approved by the city. Two members voted against that statement.

Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall said he believes the annexation would cause “undue stress” on the Bethel schools and said there already are “massive traffic issues” on U.S. Route 40 between Brandt and Phoneton.

Commissioner Ted Mercer agreed, adding, he supported the township trustees’ opposition. “It affects a lot of people when we do something like this. I just don’t feel that some of the agreements in this annexation have been met,” he said.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said the county has invested in infrastructure for water and sewer services for the area. “The proposed annexation will hamper the county’s ability to pay down the debt incurred for these infrastructure improvements by removing an anticipated customer base from our service area. We do not feel that the proposed annexation is in the best interest of Miami County and Bethel Twp.,” he said.

The commissioners were asked to identify which code sections they found were not met by the petitioners. They cited two sections: one dealing with provision of services by the municipal corporation to which annexation is proposed and a second dealing with agreements on how roads/streets would be maintained.