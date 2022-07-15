PETS: Keeping our black dog cool

As for cooling off in water, the American Kennel Club says even conditioned sporting dogs, such as retrievers similar to Teddy, can overheat. Fortunately, when we’re at Lake Michigan in the summer, Teddy can take dips in the lake, where the temperature is always cooler than the air.

No matter the season, Teddy loves car rides. The canine has ridden “shotgun” with Ed since he was a pup, making stops at the pharmacy for prescriptions (and a treat) and banks for drive-thru transactions (and, of course, more treats).

After a successful summer errand trip, Ed and Teddy might stop at the Bellbrook Dairy Shed for a soft serve custard on their way home.

Ed will also take Teddy when he has quick errands that require him to get out of the car. While the pooch loves these rides, too, they can be problematic if it’s too hot.

According to outdoordogworld.com, temperature should be the main factor we consider before leaving Teddy in the car alone, closely followed by the time we’ll be away.

Multiple studies have shown that a car left in extreme temperatures can freeze or become scorching hot in a short time. It doesn’t even matter if you crack the windows.

According to the American Kennel Club, “even on a cool day (mid‑60s) the temperature in a closed car rises to 130 degrees in minutes.”

So, when we consider taking Teddy for a car ride, first we check the temperature. Seventy or above, the dog stays home.

Second, we park in a shady spot. The cooler the area the better. Box stores usually have large hard surface parking lots that are overly hot. If we’re going to those types of stores Teddy stays home.

Third, we keep the car’s windows vented back and front.

Finally, if the weather doesn’t support a car ride for Teddy, it’s important we don’t cave when he gives us his forlorn gaze. Those big dark eyes routinely can get the Lab an extra treat or longer belly rubs if we fall under his hypnotic stare, but we need to be vigilant when exposing him to heat.

HOW TO HELP YOUR PET

If you see a dog in a car struggling to survive in the heat, Ohio law is on your side. Senate Bill 215, which took effect Aug. 31, 2016, assures “immunity from liability for damage resulting from forcible entry of a motor vehicle for purpose of removing an endangered animal.”

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America. She lives with her family and two furry pets who inspire her. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.