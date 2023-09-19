PFAS and private wells: 5 key findings from our investigation

Studies show that exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — “forever chemicals” that may be linked to a few kinds of cancer, thyroid dysfunction, reproductive harm and other health concerns — have contaminated private wells across 14 states, including Ohio.

A Dayton Daily News investigation found that recent testing in Montgomery County shows PFAS in some area wells, but resources are limited for homeowners who have PFAS in their drinking water.

Here are five key findings in our reporting: