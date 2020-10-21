Pharmacy staff easy to reach and ready to help

Wright-Patterson Medical Center will celebrate Pharmacy Week Oct. 19-23 to acknowledge the invaluable contributions pharmacists and pharmacy technicians make to patient care in hospitals, outpatient clinics and other healthcare settings.
At the WPMC, pharmacists have enhanced clinical roles. They see patients for comprehensive medication reviews, chronic disease state management, anticoagulation (blood thinner) monitoring and dialysis medication management. This support is made possible by a number of factors, including the utilization of highly trained nationally certified pharmacy technicians, automated robotics to dispense medications, and machine-readable barcodes on both medication labels and patient identification cards.
Pharmacy team members are experts on the safe and effective use of the thousands of medications available today. Licensed pharmacists receive a minimum of six years of education focused on medication therapy, and many pharmacists practicing in hospitals and health systems also complete post-graduate residency programs.
Today’s pharmacists advise doctors and nurses on the best therapeutic options and provide quality checks to prevent harmful drug interactions, reactions, and medication-related errors.
This year, pharmacy services have dramatically changed due to the global pandemic. To reduce patient and staff exposure, the WPMC Pharmacy implemented an enhanced drive-thru service and has increased phone activations. These changes have created hardships for both patients and staff members, but thanks in great part to the assistance provided by manpower augmentees from around the base, the pharmacy team has been able to successfully overcome these problems.
“The pharmacy team’s goal is to ensure that all patients receive their medications in the most safe and timely manner possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our team with tremendous challenges in achieving that goal, but we are so proud of how they have tirelessly worked to find innovative methods to continue to deliver the pharmacy benefit to our patient population,” said Lt. Col. Ben Crandall, chief of Pharmacy Operations at WPMC.
Contact Dawn Soulati, director of Clinical Pharmacy Services, at 937-257-1427 with any questions about pharmacy services at WPMC.