Pharmacy staff easy to reach and ready to help

At the WPMC, pharmacists have enhanced clinical roles. They see patients for comprehensive medication reviews, chronic disease state management, anticoagulation (blood thinner) monitoring and dialysis medication management. This support is made possible by a number of factors, including the utilization of highly trained nationally certified pharmacy technicians, automated robotics to dispense medications, and machine-readable barcodes on both medication labels and patient identification cards.

Pharmacy team members are experts on the safe and effective use of the thousands of medications available today. Licensed pharmacists receive a minimum of six years of education focused on medication therapy, and many pharmacists practicing in hospitals and health systems also complete post-graduate residency programs.