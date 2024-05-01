Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ coming to Dayton; Where would you send him to eat?

The creator of the “Everybody Loves Raymond” comedy TV show will appear at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton at 7 p.m. Sunday. A few tickets are still available for the show.

Some of our Dayton Daily News food friends gave us some advice and picked locations near downtown and some scattered around the region for Phil to eat at.

Former DDN reporter Mark Fisher suggested Pine Club and Jay’s Seafood as iconic Dayton institutions and, Jollity and Grist because “at the rate they are excelling they might be the iconic Dayton institutions of tomorrow.”

Fisher also suggested Century Club, Joui Wine Bar and Barrel House for drinks.

Former DDN editor Ron Rollins suggested fun places outside of downtown like Slyder’s Tavern and Sueno in Dayton, Hasty Tasty in Riverside and the Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg.

Jollity for their innovation, Thai 9 for the chicken Tom Kha gai soup and El Meson for their storied history and continued passion for traditions and food were picks by Sunday columnist Alexis Larsen.

What do you think? Give us your choices.