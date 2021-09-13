PHOTOS: Kids persevering in the pandemic while playing, learning

Parents struggled with child care when the COVID-19 pandemic closed child care centers.
Most have reopened, including the Marilyn E. Thomas Center, which is part of the Miami Valley Child Development Centers Head Start program.
Kate Vriner of Centerville and her husband, Mike, taught their daughters, Rita and Evelyn, at home during the shutdown and then when schools went remote. Both girls are now at Incarnation School.
Child care crisis: Costs, shortage of workers leading to 'a situation that is untenable'
Mothers pivot, juggle to balance work and child care in pandemic
