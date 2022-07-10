PHOTOS: Scenes from the Montgomery County Fair

The Montgomery County Fair opened on Sunday, July 10, Here is how to go:
HOW TO GO
What: Montgomery County Fair
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and SaturdayJuly 10 through 16
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Details: The 170th installment of the Montgomery County Fair returns for a week of carnival food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more.
Cost: $10, children younger than 6 admitted free with a paid adult. All day ride wristbands $25
More info: 937-224-1619 or montcofair.com
