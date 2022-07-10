Racing pigs, a circus and lots of food as the Montgomery County Fair fun begins

The Montgomery County Fair opens at noon today with a full day of fun scheduled, including the first of the week’s crowd-pleasing pig races.
The races are put on by South Carolina-based All American Pig Races and will be a feature of each day of the fair.
Owner Charlie Beam said training his domesticated six-month old pigs and pot-bellied pigs to race involves cookies.
“They race for Oreo cookies. They love Oreo cookies,” Beam said “We train them to eat Oreo cookies and we let them out the gate and they start getting the cookies.”
In training the pigs first get cookie samples along the way as they go around the track. Once they get the hang of it, the cookies are only at the end.
The races last a few seconds and Beam races three sets of three pigs and then a final race with all nine.
“It’s a straight track like you run horses on,” Beam said. “We say the winners get the cookies, the losers get the crumbs”
Each pig has a colorful collar and Beam randomly selects kids from the audience to pick which pig they think will win. Kids who pick winners in the first three races get a free large cup of food for the petting zoo Beam also operates at the fair and the final race winner gets a pony ride.
People can get up close to one of his racing pigs, a potbelly who is on hiatus while she raises her piglets, and is at the petting zoo attraction.
The rest of the racing pigs relax until the next race of the day.
“They just hang out and root around in the dirt like normal pigs,” Beam said.
The schedule for the first day of the 170th edition of the fair includes an opening ceremony, a variety of animal showmanship competitions, the Cincinnati Circus, a performance by Gospel Explosion and truck/tractor pulls. And of course there will be the animal barns to visit, produce and pies to admire, rides and lots of fair food.
Among the scheduled events Monday are more pig races and the circus, as well as an evening demolition derby and performance by the 70/75 Band.
HOW TO GO
What: Montgomery County Fair
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Details: The 170th installment of the Montgomery County Fair returns for a week of carnival food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more.
Cost: $10, children younger than 6 admitted free with a paid adult. All day ride wristbands $25
More info: 937-224-1619 or montcofair.com
Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook
About the Author