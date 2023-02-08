PHOTOS: See who attended the Dayton Development Coalition’s sold-out annual meeting

The annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting drew 500 community and business leaders on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
The sold-out event was held at Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton.
The speakers at the event included Bob Nelson, executive vice president of corporate services for American Honda Motor Company and Jim Brinker, president and general manager of Intel Federal.
