Dayton region economic development wins exceed growth in previous years

Explore Honda preparing for construction on new area battery plant

In 2022 companies expanding or coming to the area committed to creating 5,943 new jobs and retaining 6,865, according to data provided by the coalition, which is the western regional partner for JobsOhio, the state’s privatized economic development arm.

Those projects by companies that worked with the coalition and JobsOhio to expand or establish operations here also included new payroll commitments totaling $357.5 million.

Companies pledged capital investments totaling $5.5 billion, far exceeding annual investments in previous years in the west region, which includes Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

The new job and payroll pledges also topped annual commitments made in every year since 2011, when JobsOhio was created, according to the coalition.

“Projects are moving at a faster pace and greater scale than ever before. We used to have 18 months to two years to land a project. Now those decisions are being made in six months or less,” said DDC Board of Trustees Chair Doug Compton in a news release. “Work to prepare sites for development, including the work with Wright-Patt to manage growth around the base, will set the stage for our continued regional growth. Our workforce and talent attraction efforts must align with that growth.”

Explore New Dayton region economic development strategy brings federal funding opportunities

The bulk of the new investment in the region comes from Honda and SEMCORP Advanced Materials Group, which is building a battery materials manufacturing plant in Sidney that is expected to employ about 1,200.

Honda anticipates creating more than 2,500 jobs as it retools its Anna, Marysville and East Liberty plants for production of electric vehicles and at a new $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery factory to be built in Fayette County as part of a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions.

Last year Intel broke ground for two semiconductor plants in Licking County, a $20 billion project that is expected to employ 7,000 construction workers and an additional 3,000 people once the plants open in 2025.

Also on Wednesday the coalition announced its annual awards.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted received the Maureen Patterson Regional Leader Award.

“Today’s honoree is one of the Dayton Region’s most important allies in economic development. He has spent decades dedicated to strengthening our state’s economic foundation and diversifying our economy,” Hoagland said in a news release.

Husted said he was honored to receive the award and noted that he got his start in economic development working with Patterson at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“There’s never been a better time to live, work and raise a family in Ohio than right now, and I’m proud of the work we have accomplished and look forward to many more years of economic success for our state,” Husted said in a news release.

The other annual awards presented were:

2022 Research & Development Project of the Year: Plastilene Group for its plan to establish a sustainable food packaging initiative and facility in Washington Court House..

2022 Aerospace & Defense Project of the Year: Sierra Nevada Corporation for the aircraft maintenance and repair facility it built on 16 acres at the Dayton International Airport.

2022 Project of the year: Honda for its electric vehicle and battery production projects.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

See our four-part 2023 regional economic outlook series

Part 1 - Dayton region economic outlook for 2023 is positive though tinged with recession worries

Part 2 - Regional economic outlook: Mild to moderate recession possible in 2023, local experts say

Part 3 - Regional economic outlook: Residents, businesses will still feel sting of inflation and higher interest rates in 2023

Part 4 - Regional Economic Outlook: Attracting and keeping skilled workers remains top issue for Dayton region in 2023